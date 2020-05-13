Wait goes on: Maharashtra Govt to permit online sale of liquor from May 15

The Maharashtra Government has deferred the home delivery of liquor in ‘’permitted areas’’ outside the containment zones from May 14 to May 15. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has also issued the guidelines with respect to online sale of liquor on Wednesday.

As reported by FPJ, home delivery will be only in "permitted areas" and not currently in Mumbai which is a Red Zone with more than 1,500 containment areas and the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths for any city in the country. Similarly, liquor sale won't be allowed in Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad as the respective District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have declined the sale of liquor, sources told FPJ.

The Government's notification on Tuesday said that it will be the liquor shopkeeper’s responsibility to deliver liquor at homes in the areas approved by the respective District Collectors and the Municipal Commissioners. The onus will be on shopkeepers that COVID-19 infection through delivery boys is not spread, said the notification.