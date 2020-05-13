Wait goes on: Maharashtra Govt to permit online sale of liquor from May 15

The Maharashtra Government has deferred the home delivery of liquor in ‘’permitted areas’’ outside the containment zones from May 14 to May 15. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has also issued the guidelines with respect to online sale of liquor on Wednesday.
As reported by FPJ, home delivery will be only in "permitted areas" and not currently in Mumbai which is a Red Zone with more than 1,500 containment areas and the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths for any city in the country. Similarly, liquor sale won't be allowed in Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad as the respective District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have declined the sale of liquor, sources told FPJ.
The Government's notification on Tuesday said that it will be the liquor shopkeeper’s responsibility to deliver liquor at homes in the areas approved by the respective District Collectors and the Municipal Commissioners. The onus will be on shopkeepers that COVID-19 infection through delivery boys is not spread, said the notification.
The notification also stated that the shopkeeper will have to provide identity card and certificate of the delivery boys.
The shopkeepers will have to adhere to the timings of home delivery as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Act, 1897.
The Maharashtra Government's order comes after huge crowds were seen outside the liqour shops as some relaxations were given amid Lockdown 3.0. The people were even seen flouting social distancing norms at many places.
Meanwhile, since the liquor shops were allowed to operate from last week in 21 districts the daily sale of liquor ranges between 15 to 18 lakh litre worth Rs 45 to 50 crore.
Amid an economic crisis looming upon the state, the Government wouldn't risk closing the liquor shops, which is supposed to be the reason behind online sale of liquor.
