Can we attain herd immunity against COVID-19 by lifting the lockdown? Here's what experts say

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there have been talks about herd immunity. While many are unsure what it is all about, experts from the medical fraternity speak to The Free Press Journal's Kanchan Srivastava to tell us more about herd immunity.

Maharashtra medical council president Dr Shivkumar Utture, Dr Kamaxi Bhate from KEM hospital Mumbai and Dr Able Lawrence from SGPGI Lucknow in conversation with Kanchan Srivastava speak explain "What is herd immunity and can we attain herd immunity against COVID-19 by lifting the lockdown?"

For herd immunity, 2/3 populations needs to attain immunity against coronavirus either by vaccination or by infection, say experts.

Watch Video: