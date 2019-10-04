Voters embrace candidature of dynast, Opposition alleges nepotism

Mumbai: Shiv Sena politician and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray went to file nomination papers for the assembly election on Thursday morning. Setting out from his residence, Aaditya displayed a grand show thus highlighting Sena’s strength.

The roadshow, which started from Senapati Bapat Marg of Lower Parel, continued up to BMC office on Dr E Moses road. On the way, Aaditya was flanked by Sena supporters and people from all age groups and all walks of life. Dressed in a white shirt and deep blue chinos, Aaditya was seen waving hands and greeting his supporters standing atop an open jeep.

Voters of the constituency believe Aaditya’s entry into mainstream politics will result into Sena’s resurgence. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party was in the back seat since the BJP emerged as the dominant party in 2014.

“Aaditya’s emergence can be the turning point for Sena. He is a son of the soil. Marathis will be more than happy to vote him to power,” said 44-year-old Naredra Ghulane, a banker, who resides in Worli.

School and college students hit the road in large numbers, as his car proceeded. The youths stated they connect to Aaditya’s vision as he understands the issue, which affects the youth of the state.

Though people are enthused to vote for Thackeray junior, opposition leaders have taken a dig at the Sena, accusing the party of promoting nepotism.

Nawab Malik, the NCP chief spokesperson, clearly stated that bringing Aaditya in the forefront is nothing but a media gimmick, as Sena has started to lose its ground under the foot.

“Leaders are made by people, not media. Aaditya doesn’t have any legislative and judiciary sense. His party his doing such media stunts, bringing him to the forefront,” said Malik.

He added BJP being an ally of Sena is clearly turning a blind eye to the nepotism. In the BJP list, most of the contesting candidates are relatives of present BJP leaders.

“BJP has always attacked other parties on personal remarks for bringing family members into politics. Now, they must answer why they are promoting ‘parivar-vad’ within their party and allies,” Malik added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant. He said after Aaditya filed is papers, BJP’s stand on nepotism turns out to be hypocrisy.

“I am not questioning Aaditya’s candidature. It is their internal matter. But, why BJP leaders are silent on allies promoting dynasts,” said Sawant.

He added with Aaditya’s emergence, the Sena brigade will realise the problems people of Maharashtra are facing at the grass root level.

“By not contesting elections, heads of the Senas never really knew what are the problems, that affect the people in the ground level, I am surem Aaditya’s participation will open their eyes now,” Sawant added.