Voltas bags Metro 3 contract for tunnel ventilation systems

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has awarded the contract for the tunnel ventilation system and environmental control system works to Voltas Ltd for the section Mumbai Central (excluding) to Cuffe Parade (including) for its Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor.

The contract was awarded only after obtaining clearance from Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) as per procurement norms, according to MMRCL.

The contract has been given for the package 15 (Phase-2/Lot-2). The work consists of design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning along with other associated works to be undertaken for this section.

The tunnel ventilation system lowers tunnel air temperature during normal and congested conditions and provides smoke management in tunnel during train fire emergency.

Managing Director MMRCL Ashwini Bhide said, "Tunnel Ventilation and Environmental Control System is a critical component of Metro-3. We aim to implement robust and technologically advanced system and complete the metro work on scheduled deadline."