Virar–Dahanu Rail Quadrupling Nears Completion; Seven Potential New Stations Proposed

Seven potential new stations have been identified along the Virar–Dahanu section. These include Wadhiv, Sartodi, Makunsar, Chintupada, Panchali, Wanjarwada, and BSES Colony. These proposed stations are not part of the ongoing quadrupling project. However, they may be developed in the future if the need arises, even after the completion of the quadrupling work.

Current Passenger Traffic

Currently, there are only nine stations between Virar and Dahanu Road — including Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, and Vangaon. Passenger traffic along this route is already significant, with Virar handling more than 5.8 lakh commuters daily and Dahanu Road seeing over 2.6 lakh. Even smaller stations like Vaitarna and Boisar experience consistently high footfall.

Progress of the Quadrupling Project

The ambitious Rs 3,578 crore Virar–Dahanu Road quadrilateral rail corridor project has reached a significant milestone, with 86% of the earthwork (cutting and filling) now completed, according to officials from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). This corridor, a key component of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III, is set to transform suburban rail connectivity in the far northern suburbs, reducing congestion and enhancing commuter experience between Virar and Dahanu.

So far, over 23.5 lakh cubic metres of earthwork filling and 2.18 lakh cubic metres of cutting have been successfully executed. The scale of civil engineering involved reflects the corridor’s strategic importance in expanding Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

Infrastructure Developments Along the Corridor

Several bridges and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) were planned under the project, most of which have now been structurally completed. This includes several key crossings and waterway structures essential for uninterrupted rail traffic.

According to an official, at Virar and Vaitarna, the construction of RPF/GRP and RRI buildings, substation, gang tool room, and water tank has been completed, while deck and station building works are currently in progress. At Palghar, Saphale, Kelve Road, Boisar, Vangaon, Umroli, and Dahanu Road, the construction of new station buildings, foot over bridges (FOBs), connecting overpasses (COPs), staff quarters, relay huts, and operational control buildings is at an advanced stage, with finishing works nearing completion at Umroli, Boisar, and Vangaon. Signalling and telecom-related activities, including cable laying and other outdoor works, are progressing steadily across all locations.

Expected Benefits

Once operational, the upgraded corridor is expected to significantly increase the frequency and capacity of suburban services on the Western Railway line, easing the burden on existing infrastructure and improving daily commute times for thousands of passengers.

Project Completion Timeline

The quadrupling of the Virar–Dahanu Road section is a key element of a long-term strategy to strengthen suburban rail connectivity across Mumbai’s extended metropolitan region. Despite challenges related to land acquisition and forest clearances, the project is moving forward steadily. MRVC remains fully committed to completing the project by the end of the Financial Year 2026–27, barring any unforeseen circumstances such as legal, environmental, or force majeure issues beyond control, said an official.