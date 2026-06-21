Viral Video Shows Loco Pilot Saving Bull Stuck On Railway Tracks; Internet Praises Railway Staff

Mumbai: A viral video has taken social media by storm on Sunday after an Indian Railways loco pilot reportedly applied emergency brakes upon spotting a bull on the railway tracks, preventing a potential tragedy.

In a video shared by streetdogsofbombay on Instagram, a bull can be seen trapped on the railway tracks as a train approaches. According to the post, the alertness and quick response of the loco pilot helped save the animal's life.

A Viral Video Contains Heartfelt Message

Furthermore, the video carries a heartfelt message about humanity and compassion, praising the pilot for prioritising the life of the animal. Meanwhile, several social media users have widely appreciated the gesture, with many calling it an example of kindness, responsibility towards all living beings.

The incident has garnered significant attention online, with viewers commending the railway staff for their presence of mind and humane approach.

In A Separate Case

In a separate wildlife-related incident in Nashik district, railway and forest authorities recently rescued an injured leopard found on railway tracks near Deolali railway station.

According to officials, the female leopard, estimated to be seven to eight months old, was discovered on January 11, 2026, near Bhagur after being hit by a train. The animal sustained severe head injuries and suffered a completely fractured leg, temporarily disrupting railway traffic in the area.

However upon learning about the situation, a wildlife rescue team from the Nashik Forest Range, along with veterinary officers, reached the spot and provided first aid before shifting the leopard to the wildlife treatment centre at Mhasrul for further treatment. Forest officials said the animal's condition remained critical due to excessive blood loss and that necessary medical care was underway.

Moreover, leopard sightings and attacks have reportedly increased in Nashik district in recent months. The movement of leopards from the outskirts of the city into urban areas, railway track collisions, and attacks in human settlements have created an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

The Forest Department stated that continuous efforts are being made to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant, especially during night hours, and to immediately report such incidents to the Forest Department or the police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/