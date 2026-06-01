Thane Wildlife Rescue: Forest Dept Successfully Saves Critically Injured Leopard From Yeoor Forest Zone; Animal Undergoes Intensive Treatment

Forest and wildlife rescue teams secure an injured leopard after a carefully coordinated operation in the Yeoor forest area | File Photo

Thane, June 1: In a high-stakes rescue operation, the Forest Department successfully secured a critically injured, five-year-old leopard from the Yeoor control zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The feline is currently undergoing intensive treatment at the Borivali Leopard Rescue Center.

The emergency began around 5:00 PM on May 30, when forest personnel spotted the weakened leopard perched on a tree in the Pachpakhadi (Indiranagar) reserved forest area. Teams from the Forest Department, Maharashtra State Security Corporation, and wildlife NGOs, including WWA and RAWW, swiftly mobilised. Because a night rescue posed extreme risks, authorities maintained a strict overnight perimeter vigil.

Rescue operation resumes at daybreak

The operation resumed at 6:00 AM on Sunday. Tracking teams located the leopard, which had moved 80 metres and collapsed in dense undergrowth. Veterinary experts successfully tranquillised and secured the animal.

A medical examination revealed severe trauma: the leopard sustained deep wounds across all four paw pads, and a massive laceration on a hind leg had left the bone exposed.

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Forest officials highlight coordinated response

"The injuries were severe, making immediate medical intervention critical," said Mayur Survase, Range Forest Officer (RFO) for Yeoor. "Thanks to seamless team coordination, the operation succeeded. We are doing everything possible for its recovery."

The swift, coordinated effort between state officials and wildlife conservationists has been widely praised for saving the young feline’s life.

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