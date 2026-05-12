Pune: Leopard Captured After 2-Day Rescue Operation At Mercedes-Benz Plant In Chakan | Sourced

A two-day rescue operation at the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plant in Chakan finally came to a successful end on Monday after a leopard that had entered the premises was safely captured by forest officials and wildlife rescue teams.

The incident began on Saturday morning when CCTV footage revealed a leopard entering the company premises, reportedly in search of prey. The presence of the wild animal created panic among employees and prompted the company to suspend operations as a precautionary measure. The leopard eventually became trapped inside a massive shop floor area within the manufacturing unit.

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Officials said locating the leopard inside the sprawling industrial complex proved extremely challenging. Teams from the Forest Department and wildlife rescue organisations conducted an extensive search operation over the past two days to identify the animal’s exact location.

The breakthrough came on Monday when the hungry leopard was successfully lured into a trap cage placed inside the facility. According to forest officials, the animal is a fully grown male leopard estimated to be between 3.5 and 4 years old.

The rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of Conservator of Forests, Pune, Ashish Thakare; Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junnar, Prashant Khade; and Assistant Conservator of Forests, Amrut Shinde.

The successful rescue has brought immense relief to company employees and local residents after two days of uncertainty and tension.