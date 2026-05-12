Pune Congress Leader Abhay Chhajed Injured After Car Crashes Into Hillside Near Pirangut | Sourced

Pune: Abhay Chhajed, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), was seriously injured after his car met with an accident near Pune on Monday night. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, where his condition is reported to be stable.

According to information received, the accident took place between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on May 11 in the Pirangut area near Pune. Chhajed was travelling towards Pune when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into a hillside along the road.

Details Of The Incident…

The impact of the collision was severe and caused major damage to the vehicle. Chhajed sustained serious injuries to his head and legs in the accident. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sources said doctors are closely monitoring his condition. Though he suffered multiple injuries, his health is currently stable.

Read Also PMPML Chairman Mahesh Awhad Meets With Accident Near Malawali While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune,...

Who Is Abhay Chhajed?

Abhay Chhajed is considered a senior and active Congress leader in Pune and has been associated with the party organisation for several years. News of the accident quickly spread among party workers and political leaders, many of whom contacted hospital authorities and family members to enquire about his health.

Several Congress workers also gathered outside the hospital after learning about the incident. Party members and supporters expressed concern over his condition and prayed for his speedy recovery.