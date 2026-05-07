PMPML Chairman Mahesh Awhad Meets With Accident Near Malawali While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune, Undergoing Treatment | Sourced

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad met with an accident on Thursday.

The accident took place near Malawali while he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune.

In the accident, Awhad’s bodyguard and driver sustained serious injuries. Fortunately, the PMPML MD suffered only minor contusions. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the information received, the accident occurred after the reckless driver of a mobile mini-van made an undisciplined U-turn in the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, the vehicle in which Awhad was travelling was severely damaged. A picture of the vehicle has gone viral on social media.

(This is a developing copy)