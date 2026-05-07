‘Is Being Girl's Father Enough For Gun Licence?' Pune Man Asks While Riding Bike On City Roads | WATCH VIDEO

‘Is Being Girl's Father Enough For Gun Licence?' Pune Man Asks While Riding Bike On City Roads | Sourced

Pune: A video is currently going viral on social media where a man from Pune can be seen riding as a pillion on a bike holding a placard. The placard asks a question which has hit many people right in the heart.

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People Resonating With Nasrapur Outrage...

The placard the man is holding reads, “Is being the father of a girl sufficient eligibility to obtain a gun licence?"

According to available details, the video was shot in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Wednesday night. It comes amidst the ongoing Nasrapur rape and murder case, where a four-year-old girl was a victim.

The incident happened on 1st May 2026, and since then, the outrage regarding the incident has grown throughout the whole state. The video of the man asking for a gun licence due to being a girl’s father is going viral, and netizens are supporting him.

Ever since the Nasrapur Incident, reports regarding molestation, sexual harassment, and sexual assaults of minors have increased throughout the state. As a result, public anger is at its peak, and people are demanding stricter action.

Authorities Urge Calmness…

Meanwhile, Pune City Police have urged people to be calm and let the police take action legally. Police acknowledged that we understand the anger, but taking the law into our own hands is not allowed.

A senior official from Pune Police told The Free Press Journal, “We are taking strict action against every case registered with us. Regarding the viral video, the anger is understandable. However, we urge people to be calm. Investigations are ongoing.”