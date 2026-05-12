Pune: First Phase Of Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Awaits Final Safety Approvals | File Photo

Pune: The first phase of the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro project is likely to open by the end of June, according to officials associated with the project. The services are expected to begin after mandatory safety inspections, system checks and final approvals from the concerned authorities are completed.

In the first phase, Metro services will run between Maan and Balewadi on the Hinjawadi corridor. This stretch will include 12 stations and is expected to provide relief to daily commuters travelling through the fast-growing residential and IT hub areas in western Pune. However, many delays in the project have frustrated commuters.

Trial Runs Completed…

Officials said trial runs on the entire Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro route have already been completed successfully. The trials were carried out to test the performance of the trains, tracks, signalling systems and other operational infrastructure before the commercial launch.

While the first phase is nearing completion, work on the remaining 11 stations towards Shivajinagar is still underway. Authorities said construction activity is progressing, but technical challenges at a few locations have delayed the overall timeline of the project.

Four Stations Facing Technical Complications…

According to officials, around four stations in the Baner and Shivajinagar sections are facing technical complications, which have slowed down the pending work. They said efforts are being made to complete the remaining stations by October.

The partial launch is expected to benefit commuters from areas such as Balewadi and nearby localities, where traffic congestion has remained a major concern for several years. Many residents and office-goers believe the Metro will reduce travel time and improve daily connectivity.

Metro’s Real Advantages After Hinjawadi Link

However, commuters said the real advantage of the corridor will be seen only after the entire Hinjawadi-to-Shivajinagar stretch becomes operational. IT professionals working in Hinjawadi said seamless travel to central Pune is necessary for the Metro to become a complete alternative to road transport.

The Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro project is considered one of Pune’s key public transport projects, especially for the large number of employees travelling daily to the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and surrounding areas. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity between the city centre and Pune’s western suburbs while reducing pressure on major roads.