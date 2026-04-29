Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line: Full List Of Stations To Open By June 15 & Benefit Pune Commuters | File Photo

In good news for Punekars, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line is all set to start operations on June 15. In the first phase, a total of 12 stations will be operational.

The stations that will be operational are:

1. Megapolis Society

2. Quadron Business Park

3. Dohler

4. Infosys Phase 2

5. Wipro Technologies Phase 2

6. Pall India

7. Shivaji Chowk

8. Courtyard by Marriott

9. Wakad Chowk

10. Balewadi Stadium

11. Orchid Hotel

12. Ramnagar.

Meanwhile, the work on the remaining 11 stations is underway. These stations are set to be operational by October.

These stations are:

1. High Street

2. Balewadi Phata,

3. Baner Gaon

4. Baner

5. Krushi Anussandhan

6. YASHADA

7. Savitribai Phule Pune University

8. RBI

9. Agriculture College

10. Shivajinagar

11. District and Sessions Court

The Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line is all set to reduce travel time between the city area and the IT hub, providing major relief to lakhs of commuters amid traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the demand for a phased opening was made by the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in September last year. In a letter to former PMRDA chief Yogesh Mhase, FITE stated that instead of starting the full 23.3 km stretch at once, it called for the early launch of the Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Baner stretch (13 km), citing substantial construction progress and urgent commuter needs. However, the administration was adamant about opening the line at once after completing the work by March 2026, which did not happen.

About Pune Metro Line 3

- Route: Hinjewadi Megapolis Circle to Civil Court (Shivajinagar)

- Length: 23.3 km (Entirely Elevated)

- Developer: Tata Group (TRIL) & Siemens (Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd)

- Technology: First in Pune to use 750V DC third rail (no overhead wires)

- Trains: Alstom Metropolis (3-coach sets, 1000-passenger capacity)