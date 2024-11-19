Vinod Tawde Cash For Votes Case: 'This Could Be Part Of BJP's Internal Gang War', Suspects Uddhav Thackeray

ANI

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday suggested the cash for votes case involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde could have been a result of the saffron party’s ‘internal gang war’.

Speaking to reporters a day before Maharashtra polls, Thackeray said, "Based on the evidence, action should be taken. Otherwise, Maharashtra will take action on its own...this could be due to a gang war between them. It is possible that someone from within the BJP has tipped off."

#WATCH | On Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accusing BJP of distributing money ahead of Nov 20 Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray says, "Based on the evidence, action should be taken. Otherwise, Maharashtra will take action on its own..." pic.twitter.com/P9JCLagWVV — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

The allegations surfaced when BVA workers, on Tuesday, created a ruckus outside Vivanta Hotel in Virar, located in the Nalasopara constituency of Palghar district, claiming that the BJP was distributing money to sway voters ahead of the November 20 polls. The incident occurred during a meeting held by BJP National General Secretary Tawde with party workers to discuss election protocols.

A video of the incident showing BVA workers confronting Tawde with cash in a hostile situation has gone viral on social media.

Name: Vinod Tawde (National General Secretary @BJP4India)

Caught red-handed distributing cash in Maharashtra.



Where is the @ECISVEEP ? Whose money is this, Modi ji?#AnswerUs #BJPExposed pic.twitter.com/nbJcLT3aa5 — Kangana Runout Satire (@Kangana_Runout) November 19, 2024

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut in a post on X alleged that some BJP leaders have given information about Tawde to BVA's Hitendra Thakur.

In a post he wrote, "BJP's game is crazy! Thakurani did the work that should have been done by the Election Commission!..."

Dismissing the allegations, Tawde stated, "I went there to explain the Model Code of Conduct, how voting machines will be sealed, and how objections should be raised if needed. Workers from BVA, Appa Thakur, and Kshitij misunderstood the purpose of the meeting and assumed we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and police investigate and review CCTV footage. I have been in the BJP for 40 years, and I stand for an impartial inquiry."

#WATCH | BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "...a meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made...I went there to tell them about it.… https://t.co/kOupjvw0wE pic.twitter.com/3JFRdecQp1 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

Uddhav also spoke about Shinde Sena leader Jayant Sathe who, as per report, was under EC scanner after it recovered Rs 2 crore from a hotel room in Nashik where the Mahayuti leader was staying.

The BJP has faced mounting criticism from opposition parties over the incident, which comes just days before the crucial polls. Meanwhile, the party has been quick to counter with its own allegations. Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh has accused Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap of being complicit in the attack on Archana Rothe, sister of BJP MLA Pratap Adsad. Wagh claimed that Rothe was assaulted by unknown miscreants with the intent to kill.

“There has been a deadly attack on Archana Rothe. We will not tolerate such incidents and will respond appropriately," Wagh declared.

The cash-for-votes controversy and incidents of violence have added to the tense atmosphere voting is scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23.