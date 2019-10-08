Vikroli constituency electoral battle between four major parties

Mumbai: In Vikroli assembly constituency the primary players in the electoral fray are the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Vachit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). This constituency is a stronghold of Shiv Sena, however, the sitting legislator Sunil Raut, brother of Sanjay Raut, is likely to face a tough competition from MNS candidate Vinod Shinde and VBA's Siddharth Mokle. As Sanjay Dina Patil, the 2004 NCP legislator from this constituency, has joined Sena recently, it is believed that Sunil may not face a stiff competition. However, NCP has fielded Dhananjay Pisal, senior corporator and former group leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Electoral feature

This constituency has 2.30 lakh voters of which 60, 000 belong are from the other backward class (OBC) cast besides Marathi voters. Interestingly, of 288 Maharashtra assembly constituencies, the Vikroli constituency of Mumbai is claimed to be having the highest percentage of voters in the age group of 40's. Besides this, it has a lot of Dalit and Muslim community voters.

The Vikroli assembly constituency is a stronghold of Shiv Sena from 1990 except in 2004 and 2009. In 2004, the NCP candidate Sanjay Dina Patil defeated Sena's Leeladhar Dake by 5,600 votes. While in 2009, MNS won the seat. In 2014, Sunil Raut once again managed to retain the seat for Sena.

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE

Sunil Raut (54) is a veteran leader from Shiv Sena. He is the incumbent legislator of Vikroli constituency and has been once again fielded by Sena. Interestingly, he is the richest candidate as compared to other candidates who are electoral fray from this assembly seat. According to his nomination affidavit he has total Rs 2.66 crore movable assets and Rs 2.98 crore immovable assets. He has an advertising and transport business and also a real estate developer by profession.

Sunil Raut: The previous representatives in Vikroli failed to carry out any kind of development work. When I became legislator, the Kanamwar Nagar transit camp issue was serious. People were forcefully removed from their houses, however, I gave them justice. About 800 people of Kanamwar Nagar where provided one bedroom and kitchen flats. Also the long pending issue of illegal occupants of transit houses I resolved, only because of my efforts today those residents are also eligible for houses. Besides this, from past several years the construction of swimming pool in Kanamwar Nagar was not progressing and today because of my follow up an international standard swimming poll construction work will soon begin.

Vinod Shinde (47) from MNS: Started his political career as an active member of the Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Sena wing, later he left the party to join Raj Thackeray and is with the MNS from its inception. He works as an Human Resource executive.

Vinod Shinde: I am contesting elections on instructions of Raj saheb. Earlier I was reluctant to fight due to fund crisis. But later with support of party workers and other people I decided to give a tough fight. Being a corporator for last 15 years, NCP's Pisal did nothing except doing paver blocks cementing work in chawls and housing societies. He dragged several young individuals in addiction of liquor consumption, as the constituency has a densely spread slums. Sunil Raut is a developer, however, he has an impression of goon over here. The residents whose houses have underwent for slum redevelopment are facing harassment from Raut.

Siddharth Mokle (35 yrs) of VBA started his political career by participating in various social movements fighting for peoples' cause. Siddharth has not cleared his graduation and planning to clear the KT by next year.

Siddharth Mokle: We are fighting election on providing government scheme facilities to economically section people in terms of education, health facilities and job opportunities. The dumping ground issue has been embroiled in legal fights. Also, there is a long pending demand of Muslim community for crematorium. Besides this, the constituency has lot of residents who are from workers class. However, no policy decision has been implemented that could benefit them. No government schemes have been introduced in this constituency by the previous legislator despite being in government. Also, the Vikroli constituency has a lot of youths, however, no employment opportunities were ever given to them. We know "concept is currency" but the legislator never looked in this issue.

Dhananjay Pisal (64) of NCP is a old party cadre leader. He started his political career as a ward president and worked as a four term corporator from Vikroli. He is commerce graduate and has a income tax consultant company.

Dhananjay Pisal: If elected I will bring policy decision for the welfare of the constituency people. The then assembly representative neither did paver block cementing work nor provide toilet facilities, these are the responsibilities of a councilor not of legislator. Raut failed to undertake any big development work. Today people of this constituency have to go to east to visit BMC ward office, ration office and Maharashtra State Electricity Board office. Due to massive traffic at Gandhi Nagar they waste a lot of time. I want to provide east west connectivity by building foot over bridge. I want to provide multi speciality government hospital for citizens of Vikroli today they have go to Rajawadi or at Sion.

Peoples' voices

Jayant Howal a resident of Vikroli said that he wants his assembly representative reachable to ordinary public. Moreover, he wants the work of foot-over-bridge of east-west connectivity should be taken on priority as it will reduce the route distance. Current we have to go via Gandhi Nagar Powai to either go to east or to west. A lot of time is wasted. I also expected the legislator to bring some policy decision for the people living on mountains in Surya Nagar. During rainy seasons residents live in fear of land slide, also if there is a death in someones family the deceased body has to brought down and then the cremation rituals are performed.

Rajesh Shirke another resident of Vikroli said that the dumping ground issue should be resolved first. It's affected our health badly. Moreover, the incumbent government has planned to construct houses on the salt pan lands. If houses are built we may face waterlogging here.

Bullet Points:

The constituency has 75 % Marathi voters.

Highest OBC category voters

Voters are in the age group of 40s

Opponents blame sitting Shiv Sena MLA for no work:

MNS, VBA, NCP candidates call Sena Sunil Raut a 'goon'

Raises question over why despite having highest percentage of OBC youths, the sitting Sena MLA failed to stood up when union govt. reduced scholarship funds to Rs 54 crore from Rs 554crore.

No government hospital pregnant women take treatment in Pvt hospital

Hanuman Nagar, TATA colony, Surya Nagar are big slum pockets but are deprived from government schemes and other facilities

Big towers constructed but improvement of drainage and water pipelines not improved, adding additional problem. Due to no planning water logging has become a problem during hevy rains

Vikroli Kanamwar Nagar MHADA 13 buildings redevelopment has been stuck due to highway buffer zone restriction from last 14 years.

Closer of Dumping ground is fighting legal battle.

Sena-BJP when questioned on no employment opportunities reply that youths to take up "Pakoda" and "Vada Pav" selling work. Why no one is questioning over Aditya Thackeray's whopping bank balance and assets worth Rs 16 crore. Why a ordinary youth is forced to do petty jobs.

No crematorium for Muslim Community people.

Sitting MLA busy constructing toilets and paver block cementing work in chawls and housing societies.

Sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut's tall claims:

Because of my efforts and constant follow up I managed to construct international level swimming pool using government funds for my constituency children.

I achieved 90% procedural work for the redevelopment of Kanamwar Nagar MHADA buildings. The work was delayed due to financial issues apart from obtaining other permissions. The recent Punjab and Maharashtra Corporation (PMC) Bank crisis and involvement of HDIL in this redevelopment project, the work was affected. But I found two builders who have shown interest in the project.

I gave justice to the residents who are living in transit camps. The government has annouced to give them official houses of their ownership.

I am confident to win this assembly elections. Its not just my confidence but my people who believe me are sure of my victory. I did a lot of developmental work and continue to do so if elected again.