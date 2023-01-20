e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

The Bombay High Court in its hearing on Friday granted bail to Videocon Group's CEO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

Mumbai: Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in the ICICI Bank loan default case on Friday. The Bombay High Court in its hearing on Friday granted bail to Videocon Group's CEO.

Bombay HC reserved order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea last week

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved order in plea filed by Venugopal Dhoot, founder of Videocon group.

He had filed plea in the court seeking quashing of FIR registered against him by CBI in alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case. He had also sought release from the jail.

The court had given the probe agency CBI time to file its response by today, January 13.

Dhoot seeks quashing of FIR, stay on probe

Dhoot has sought quashing of the FIR and prayed that the probe be stayed. He has also sought his release on bail. The CBI arrested Dhoot on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

Read Also
ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: Systematic attempt by Dhoot and Kochhars to avoid probe, says CBI
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Lines 2A & 7 to commence operations today at 4 pm

Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Lines 2A & 7 to commence operations today at 4 pm

Maharashtra: Warning bells as 45 crore go unchecked in state's private colleges

Maharashtra: Warning bells as 45 crore go unchecked in state's private colleges

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers

Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality stays 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 17.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality stays 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 17.8°C