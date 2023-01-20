Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in ICICI Bank loan case

Videocon Group's CEO, Venugopal Dhoot | Image credit: Wikipedia

Mumbai: Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets bail from judicial custody in the ICICI Bank loan default case on Friday. The Bombay High Court in its hearing on Friday granted bail to Videocon Group's CEO.

Bombay HC reserved order on Venugopal Dhoot's plea last week

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved order in plea filed by Venugopal Dhoot, founder of Videocon group.

He had filed plea in the court seeking quashing of FIR registered against him by CBI in alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case. He had also sought release from the jail.

The court had given the probe agency CBI time to file its response by today, January 13.

Dhoot seeks quashing of FIR, stay on probe

Dhoot has sought quashing of the FIR and prayed that the probe be stayed. He has also sought his release on bail. The CBI arrested Dhoot on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.