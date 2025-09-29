Video: Two Coaches Detach From Bandra–Amritsar Express Between Vangaon And Dahanu, Passengers Panic |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Panic gripped passengers on the Bandra–Amritsar Express on Sunday afternoon after a technical fault caused two coaches to detach from the moving train between Vangaon and Dahanu stations.

The incident occurred around 1:20 pm, when the coupling between coaches A1 and A2 (the fifth and sixth from the engine) malfunctioned, temporarily separating them. Alarmed passengers reported chaos and fear inside the train.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Railway Responds Promptly

Railway officials immediately initiated emergency measures to address the problem. In a post on social media platform X, Western Railway confirmed the incident and assured passengers that corrective steps were underway.

Glitch Resurfaces, Repairs Underway

After the temporary fix, the train resumed its journey. However, the issue resurfaced upon reaching Sanjan station, prompting railway engineers to carry out further repairs. A dedicated technical team has since been deployed at the site to ensure the coupling defect is fully resolved.

Operations Unaffected, Passengers Informed

Officials clarified that the disruption did not affect other train operations or the broader schedule. Passengers were informed promptly to avoid confusion, and the railways expressed regret over the temporary inconvenience.

“The repair work is progressing swiftly, and the Amritsar Express will depart for its onward journey shortly,” the railway administration stated.