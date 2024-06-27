VIDEO: Uddhav Thackeray & Devendra Fadnavis’ Surprise Meet Outside Lift Sparks Alliance Speculation Ahead Of State Assembly Polls

Ahead of the start of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday, a surprising encounter between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two former allies crossed paths outside a lift in the legislature. With only a few months left for the Maharashtra assembly elections, this unexpected encounter has sparked political speculation about a potential alliance between the BJP and Thackeray.

Thackeray and Fadnavis were seen waiting outside the lift and having a brief chat. The two also took the same lift and were spotted exiting it together.

Watch the video below

#maharashtraassembly : Uddhav Thackarey and Devendra Fadnavis in same lift. pic.twitter.com/YzgcZAcoJi — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) June 27, 2024

While Thackeray and Fadnavis have been political rivals since 2019 after their fallout post-state assembly elections, Thursday's meeting has prompted questions about whether the two leaders might once again join hands in the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Monsoon Session Kicks Off With Surprises

On the first day of the monsoon session, Thackeray was welcomed by BJP leader and Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, who met with Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve. During the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who is Maha Vikas Aghadi's candidate for the Maharashtra Legislative Council, was also present.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and #ShivSena chief #UddhavThackeray reached Vidhan Bhavan today on the first day of monsoon session.



Where he met his party's other Legislative Council MLAs, Ambadas Danve and Anil Parab. pic.twitter.com/NoBbGjCB0e — Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) June 27, 2024

During their meeting, Patil gifted chocolates to Thackeray and Danve and wished Parab good luck by feeding him sweets.

This series of interactions has raised eyebrows among the political spectators. The meetings are being closely watched for any indications of a possible BJP-Thackeray alliance.