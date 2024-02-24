 Video: Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Mumbai Local Train Ride, Interacts With Commuters
Nirmala Sitharaman boarded the Badlapur AC Fast local train at 12:42 PM for the journey from Ghatkopar to Kalyan.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Nirmala Sitharaman | X

Mumbai, February 24: In a remarkable demonstration of connectivity and people-centric governance, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman traveled from Ghatkopar to Kalyan and back on the Mumbai suburban local train on Saturday, February 24.

Nirmala Sitharaman boarded the Badlapur AC Fast local train at 12:42 PM for the journey from Ghatkopar to Kalyan. Later, for the return journey, she opted for the Fast non-AC local train departing from Kalyan at 5:39 PM.

article-image

Sitharaman Interacts With Commuters:

During her travel, Sitharaman, in a gesture reflecting humility and accessibility, engaged with fellow passengers, embodying a sense of camaraderie with the common people. The Finance Minister also interacted with the station staff and officials.

article-image

"The Minister's decision to travel via local train not only underlines the government's commitment to public transport and reliability of Mumbai Local Trains but also showcases her dedication to experiencing firsthand the challenges and experiences of the everyday commuter," said a senior railway official.

