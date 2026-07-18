VIDEO: Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned Gutkha Worth ₹19 Lakh At Dahisar Check Naka; Probe Underway

Mumbai Crime Branch officials arrested the temp driver. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 12, in a major operation at Dahisar Check Naka, seized a large quantity of prohibited gutkha being transported in an Eicher tempo. In Maharashtra, the sale of gutkha is banned. The seized quantity was worth Rs 19 lakh.

Acting on specific information, officers intercepted the vehicle and, during inspection, found the gutkha concealed behind sacks of salt.

Gutkha concealed behind salt sacks

According to the police, 42 sacks and 15 boxes containing different brands of prohibited gutkha were recovered. The estimated value of the seized gutkha is around Rs 19 lakh, while the total value of the seized property, including the vehicle, is approximately Rs 33 lakh.

Following the seizure of the banned products, police arrested the tempo driver, a 30-year-old Dilip Kumar Pal.

According to the police, the consignment was allegedly being brought from Gujarat and was suspected to be intended for distribution at various locations in Mumbai.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the source, intended destination, and other persons who may be connected to the transportation of the consignment.

Earlier Navi Mumbai seizure

In another similar case a few days ago, the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized banned gutkha and scented pan masala worth over Rs 1.05 crore from Taloja and arrested three persons allegedly involved in the interstate supply network.

The Crime Branch Unit-1, acting on specific intelligence, raided a warehouse at Batli Compound in Dharna village, Taloja, and caught workers transferring cartons of banned gutkha from an Eicher truck into two Maruti Suzuki Super Carry tempos.

The accused involved in the business have been identified as Karan Ram Salunkhe, Darshan alias Jaggu Omprakash Kumar and Vinodkumar Prabhuram Prajapati. They were arrested following the raid at the warehouse.

According to reports, police seized Premium Rajnivas scented pan masala and Premium ZN-1 Zafrani Jarda worth Rs 64.60 lakh, along with three goods vehicles valued at Rs 40 lakh, taking the total seizure to Rs 1,05,63,000.

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