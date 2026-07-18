'Anjaam Bhugatna Padega...': Aamir Khan Receives Alleged Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name; Mumbai Crime Branch Verifying Viral Post And Audio Clip

Mumbai Police are verifying a viral social media post and voice note allegedly threatening Aamir Khan in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat from individuals claiming to be associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai Police on Saturday said they are verifying the authenticity of a viral social media post and a voice note in which the actor was accused of promoting "love jihad".

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti confirmed that the matter is being examined.

"We are examining the veracity of the social media post and voice clip," Bharti said.

Police officials said no formal complaint has been lodged by Khan or his representatives so far.

Police Verify Viral Material

According to officials, the alleged threat was issued through a social media post accompanied by a voice note purportedly shared by two men identifying themselves as Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi.

In the viral clip, they claimed to be associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and accused Khan of promoting "love jihad" in connection with his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. They allegedly warned that those encouraging such acts would face consequences.

Police said the authenticity of the social media post and voice note is yet to be independently verified.

Gang History Cited

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has previously been linked to threats against Bollywood personalities, particularly actor Salman Khan. The long-running feud reportedly stems from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and escalated with the firing outside Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024, followed by multiple death threats.

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The voice note also referred to the recent case of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district who was allegedly abducted, trafficked and sexually assaulted, while warning political leaders against shielding the accused.

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