Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Banned Gutkha Worth Over ₹1.05 Crore In Taloja, 3 Arrested

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned gutkha and scented pan masala worth over ₹1.05 crore during raids in Taloja | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 13, 2026: In one of the biggest crackdowns on the illegal tobacco trade in the region, the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch has seized banned gutkha and scented pan masala worth over Rs 1.05 crore from Taloja and arrested three persons allegedly involved in the interstate supply network.

Crime Branch Busts Gutkha Racket

Acting on specific intelligence, Crime Branch Unit-1 raided a warehouse at Batli Compound in Dharna village, Taloja, on Friday and caught workers transferring cartons of banned gutkha from an Eicher truck into two Maruti Suzuki Super Carry tempos.

During the operation, police seized Premium Rajnivas scented pan masala and Premium ZN-1 Zafrani Jarda worth Rs 64.60 lakh, along with three goods vehicles valued at Rs 40 lakh, taking the total seizure to Rs 1,05,63,000.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karan Ram Salunkhe, Darshan alias Jaggu Omprakash Kumar and Vinodkumar Prabhuram Prajapati.

During interrogation, Salunkhe allegedly disclosed the location of another stockpile concealed in a warehouse at Nilkamal Residency in Ghot Camp, Taloja. A follow-up raid led to the seizure of an additional consignment of banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 16 lakh.

Probe Into Supply Network

Police said the contraband had been brought to Taloja for distribution across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. A case has been registered at Taloja Police Station against seven accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act. While three accused have been arrested, efforts are underway to trace the remaining four absconding suspects.

The operation was carried out by Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke, Assistant Police Inspector Nileshkumar Mahadik, Police Sub-Inspector Pradeep Borude and the Crime Branch Unit-1 team.

"Based on credible intelligence, we intercepted a large consignment of banned gutkha before it could reach the retail market. The investigation has revealed that the stock was meant for distribution in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Further investigation is underway to identify the entire supply chain and apprehend the absconding accused," a Crime Branch officer said.

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Prime Accused Has Criminal Record

Police also revealed that prime accused Karan Salunkhe is a habitual offender with four to five criminal cases registered against him. Police suspect he had earlier operated a gutkha distribution network across the Belapur-Airoli belt before shifting his operations to the Panvel-Taloja area.

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