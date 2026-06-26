Video: Fire Breaks Out Near Metro Shop On Lokmanya Tilak Road In Dadar

Mumbai: A shocking video circulating on social media on Friday showed disturbing visuals of a fire that reportedly broke out near a Metro shop in Mumbai's Dadar area.

In a video shared by the Instagram page dadarmumbaikar, a pipe can be seen engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The incident reportedly took place on Lokmanya Tilak Road. The footage also shows an electric pole located close to the fire, raising concerns about the possibility of the blaze spreading further.

Fire brigade launches operation

Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Firefighters were seen making continuous efforts to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby establishments.

As a precautionary measure, shopkeepers in the vicinity evacuated their premises. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Separate fire at collectorate

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at the District Planning Auditorium inside the District Collectorate at around 2:30 pm on Thursday, damaging furniture, official documents and other important materials.

According to reports, a meeting was scheduled to be held in the District Planning Hall when the fire broke out. Panic spread after thick smoke was seen emerging from the rear entrance of the building.

Tehsildar Sandeep Rajapur and Disaster Management Officer Pawan Khandke immediately alerted the fire brigade.

The firefighting team reached the spot promptly and brought the blaze under control, averting a major tragedy. However, materials stored near the entrance and staircase were completely destroyed in the fire.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and further investigation is underway.

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