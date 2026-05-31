Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Sassoon Dock In Colaba; VIDEO

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a building near the Sassoon Dock in Mumbai's Colaba area on Sunday, May 31. Visuals shared online showed thick black smoke billowing into the air. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 12.30 pm.

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Visuals of the fire was shared by Pulkit Soni on his official handle on X (formerly X), who reportedly posted a video from his home. Responding to the post, Mumbai Police wrote, "We are forwarding it to the main control room." As of now, there is no information on whether the fire has been doused by fire officials.

Meanwhile, this fire took place just days after a fire broke out at the Kismat building opposite Sassoon Dock in Colaba on the morning of May 28. The incident occurred on the fifth floor after an air conditioner burst. According to the house worker, who has been working for the Zorabi family for nearly 15 years, said that all rushed out of the apartment after the sound of the AC bursting.

At the time of the incident, five people were present in the flat, including four members of the Zorabi family and Dukhi Ram. Since the fire station was located nearby, firefighters managed to reach the building quickly and brought the situation under control within 30 minutes.

In another fire incident, a fire broke out in a BEST bus at Santacruz Depot in the early hours of May 26 after a short circuit reportedly occurred in the driver's cabin while the vehicle was being moved for refuelling. According to the information available, the bus was depot sick at Santacruz, which had earlier developed a clutch defect.

After repair work was completed, the driver was taking the bus to the fuel station inside Santacruz Depot at around 2.45 am when a short circuit allegedly occurred in the driver's cabin, triggering a fire. Staff members from MUTSPPL immediately responded to the situation and used around 20 fire extinguishers in an attempt to control the flames.

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