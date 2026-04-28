Fire Breaks Out Near Hancock Bridge In Mumbai's Mazgaon; 7–8 Hutments Affected - VIDEO

Mumbai: A fire broke out on April 28 at Ekta Nagar near Hancock Bridge in Mumbai’s Mazgaon. Visuals showed a large crowd gathering as thick black smoke billowed into the air. The fire was confined to ground-plus structures and partially to two-storey structures, comprising around 7 to 8 hutments in the area.

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As information about the fire was received, the BMC Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 ambulance services, and BMC ward staff reached the spot. According to preliminary information, the incident took place at 11 am and was declared Level I (minor fire) by the BMC MFB. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident, however, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Meanwhile, in another recent fire incident, a fire broke out at a scrap yard along Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in the Kurla scrap area of Mandala in Mankhurd. Fortunately, no injury was reported in the incident.

In Thane, a cat was killed, and household property was gutted after a fire broke out in a house. The blaze erupted in a room on the first floor of a two-storey chawl in the Shastri Nagar area around 10:43 a.m. While a woman who was in the room at the time escaped unhurt, her pet cat died on the spot.

Whereas in Govandi, at least 8-10 vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out at an illegal parking site near the Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road in Mumbai. The vehicles, reportedly old and lying unused at the site for a long time, were quickly engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigation suggested that a possible CNG cylinder blast must have triggered the fire.

