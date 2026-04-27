Massive Fire Engulfs House Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur Village; Villagers Rush To Rescue Cattle Struggling Inside-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a house due to short circuit in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Janakpur village under Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district, creating panic among villagers.

The fire started suddenly and spread very fast, covering the entire house within a short time.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the villagers trying to douse the flames.

Watch the video below :

House Turn Into Ashes After Massive Fire Breaks Out In A House Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur's Janakpur Village#madhyapradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/XEyq9oRH4H — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 27, 2026

As the flames grew, people in the village rushed out of their homes in fear. There was chaos all around as residents tried to save themselves and help others. According to eyewitnesses, the exact cause of the fire is not yet clear.

However, initial reports suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit or a spark from a cooking stove.

Villagers quickly started rescue efforts on their own without waiting for help. They risked their lives to save animals tied inside the house and managed to bring most of them out safely.

After receiving information, the Dial 112 team reached the spot and began managing the situation. Soon after, the fire brigade was called. Firefighters worked hard to control the flames and finally brought the fire under control. However, by then, all the belongings inside the house had been completely destroyed.

Local residents said that if villagers had not acted quickly, the damage could have been much worse. Officials also reached the spot, inspected the situation, and started assessing the loss.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which came as a big relief. However, the affected family has suffered heavy financial loss.

The administration has assured that all possible help will be provided to the victims.