 17-Year-Old Killed In Bus-Bike Crash In Chhatarpur; Family Stages Protest, Demands FIR -- VIDEO
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HomeBhopal17-Year-Old Killed In Bus-Bike Crash In Chhatarpur; Family Stages Protest, Demands FIR -- VIDEO

17-Year-Old Killed In Bus-Bike Crash In Chhatarpur; Family Stages Protest, Demands FIR -- VIDEO

In Chhatarpur, a 17-year-old boy died after a bus hit his bike, but his family alleged murder. They blocked a road for two hours demanding an FIR against his friends. Police assured a probe and cleared the protest. Eyewitnesses said the speeding bus hit the bike from behind, suggesting it was an accident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 26, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
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17-Year-Old Killed In Bus-Bike Crash In Chhatarpur; Family Stages Protest, Demands FIR -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur took a dramatic turn after the family of a 17-year-old boy, who died in the crash, alleged that it was not an accident but a planned murder.

The victim, identified as Akash Ahirwar, died on Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding passenger bus near Bundelkhand Petrol Pump in Nowgong area. Two other youths on the bike were injured in the incident.

According to police, the bus belonging to Radha Swami Travels was travelling from Chhatarpur to Delhi when it reportedly hit the bike from behind. Akash, who was sitting on the rear seat, died on the spot.

Family demands FIR

After the post-mortem, the family refused to perform the last rites and on Sunday placed the body on the road in Mau Sahania, blocking traffic for nearly 2 hours. 

They demanded an FIR against Akash’s two friends, alleging they had taken him from home on the pretext of attending a wedding and were involved in a conspiracy to kill him.

The family questioned how only Akash died while the other two survived, claiming that the accident was staged. The protest caused a major traffic jam in the area.

Police officials, including Station House Officer Sanjay Rai and SDOP Amit Mesharam, reached the spot and tried to calm the family. 

The road blockade was lifted only after the administration gave written assurance of a proper investigation.

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Probe on

Police said that the case is being investigated from all angles, and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible. 

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claimed that the bus was speeding and hit the bike from behind, after which the tragedy occurred.

The incident has left the area in grief and tension as police continue their investigation.

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