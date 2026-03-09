MP News: Youth Dies After Truck Runs Over Him Following Bike Collision In Chhatarpur

MP News: Chhatarpur Accident Horror; Truck Crushes Youth After Head-On Bike Crash | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man died in a horrific road accident after a truck ran over him following a head-on collision between two bikes in Chhatarpur district on Monday.

Three other people were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The accident happened near Chaupariya Dham temple in the Gulganj area while the bikers were crossing a turn on the road.

According to information, Anil Rajak (27) and Hrithik Vishwakarma (22) worked for a microfinance company.

They were travelling from Chhatarpur to Badamalhara on Monday on a bike for company work.

While crossing a turn near the Chaupariya Dham temple, their bike collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

Truck ran over victim's head

The impact was so severe that Anil Rajak was thrown off his bike and fell onto the road. At the same time, a truck coming from the front ran over him, crushing his skull.

The truck’s wheel passed over Anil’s head, killing him on the spot. Chaos broke out at the scene after the incident.

A 13-year-old boy, Pritam Kushwaha, witnessed the entire incident. He said he was returning from Sijwaha village on a bike with Rajendra Kushwaha (24), a resident of Lakhanwa village under Pipat police station.

They had gone to attend a relative’s son’s birthday party on Sunday evening. While returning on Monday morning, their bike collided with another bike at the turn near Chaupariya Dham.

After the collision, the youth fell onto the road, and a truck coming from the front ran over him.

After receiving information, Gulganj police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it for postmortem.

Police are investigating the matter and further action is underway.