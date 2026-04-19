28-Year-Old Lawyer From MP's Mandleshwar Killed In Road Accident; Three Of His Sisters Sacrificed Their Marriage Plans To Support His Education |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old lawyer from Mandleshwar died after a collision between a scooter and a motorcycle near Dhapla village on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as Swastik Patidar, the only son of late senior advocate Rajnath Patidar and a resident of MG Road, Mandleshwar.

The accident occurred at 8:30 pm when Swastik was returning home on his scooter after completing work in Indore. Near Dhapla village, a motorcycle ridden by a 17-year-old coming from the opposite direction allegedly collided head-on with his scooter.

The impact caused severe head injuries, and he died due to excessive bleeding while being taken to hospital.

Doctors at the local Community Health Centre said the head injury proved fatal. Swastik lost his father when he was one year old and his mother and five sisters raised him. Three of his sisters reportedly sacrificed their marriage plans to support his education.

He had recently started practising law in Indore, and his family had expected him to take responsibility for the household.

His funeral procession on Sunday morning witnessed emotional scenes, with his sisters carrying his bier and the youngest sister performing the last rites.

Three teenagers killed as vehicle rams bike

Three teenage friends died after a speeding vehicle rammed their motorcycle in Bori village of Alirajpur district late Saturday night.

The accident occurred at 1 am when the youths were returning home from a wedding ceremony. Two died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The three friends were about 100 metres from their homes when the incident took place. They had attended a wedding in Chuliya village, nearly 3 km from Bori, and were returning on a single motorcycle when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit them with great force. Another group of friends followed them on separate bikes and took the injured friend to the hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Anil, 14, son of Abhay Singh of Devdha under Bagh police station; Roshan, 17, son of Ramesh of Badi Beed under Bori police station; and Sawan, 14, son of Dhanraj of Ratanpura under Bori police station. Anil and Roshan died on the spot, while doctors declared Sawan dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, the district administration provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the affected families through the Red Cross Society on the instructions of Collector Neetu Mathur.

Acting under the guidance of SDM Virendra Singh, naib tehsildar Gajraj Singh Solanki visited Bori village, handed over the aid and assured all possible support to the grieving families.

Three-year-old killed in highway crash

A three-year-old boy died and his parents sustained injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Mumbai–Agra National Highway near Gawadi village on Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2pm and triggered panic among passersby.

According to police, the family was travelling from Maharashtra towards Sendhwa when the unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Gawadi. The child, identified as Chhotu, son of Kalu, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Kalu, a resident of Borli, sustained serious injuries in the crash, while his wife Savli suffered minor injuries. Local residents rushed to assist the victims and alerted the police. Authorities shifted both injured persons to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Doctors later referred Kalu to the District Hospital due to his critical condition.

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Bijasan Chowki police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation into the incident.

Police sent the child’s body for post-mortem and registered a case against the unidentified vehicle.