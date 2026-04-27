Transformer Blasts, Catches Fire In Chhatarpur; Locals Blame Negligence By Electricity Department — VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in an electric transformer (distribution panel) in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the Badi Kunjrehati area on Sunday evening, creating panic among local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was followed by a loud blast, which frightened people living nearby.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing repeated blasts in the transformer, sparks coming out and fire all over it. While a few locals standing and watching, some record the seen in video.

Watch the video below :

Transformer catches fire in the Badi Kunjrehati area of Chhatarpur; locals blame poor maintenance and overloading by the electricity department#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/TClK3fiZJM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 27, 2026

According to information, the flames spread quickly, and the transformer started burning heavily. Sparks were seen flying in different directions, making the situation more dangerous. As the fire grew, people rushed out of their homes in fear.

Since the transformer was connected to a live electric pole, no one dared to go close or try to put out the fire. Residents said they were worried about the risk of electric shock and a bigger accident, so they stayed at a safe distance and watched the situation.

Local people have blamed the electricity department for negligence. They said such incidents are increasing because transformers and power lines are not being properly maintained.

Many transformers in the area are old and damaged, and they are unable to handle the rising power load.

Residents also pointed out that during the summer season, electricity use increases, which puts extra pressure on transformers. This often causes them to overheat and catch fire. In addition, old and damaged power lines can lead to short circuits and sparking.

After the incident, power supply in the area was disrupted for some time. People remained worried and scared for hours after the fire.

Residents have demanded that the authorities take action by replacing old transformers and repairing damaged power lines. They have also asked for regular maintenance to prevent such dangerous incidents in the future.