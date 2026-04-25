Chhatarpur Sarpanch's Son Issue Fake Death Certificates, Cuts Off Villagers From Pension, Ration & Other Govt Benefits Amid Election Rivalry

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several people were mistakenly declared dead in government records in Chhatarpur district on Saturday.

The incident is from Chandrapura village in Gaurihar block, where villagers have accused the sarpanch’s son and the Panchayat Secretary of issuing fake death certificates.

Because of this, the victims suddenly lost access to pension and ration benefits.

One of the victims, elderly Girja Vishwakarma, had been receiving these benefits for a long time. One day, her pension and ration stopped. When she checked the reason, she found that she had been declared dead in official records. She said, “I am alive, but on paper I have been declared dead.”

Another woman, Rambai Raikwar, also became a victim of the same act and was removed from government schemes after being shown dead.

The case of Kallu Ahirwar is even more serious. He works in the Panchayat, but after being marked dead, his salary was also stopped. He filed a complaint with the district Panchayat CEO, saying, “I am alive, but in records I am dead. I want justice.”

Election Rivalry?

Villagers allege that this was done deliberately due to election rivalry so that they could be deprived of government benefits.

After the matter came to light, the district Panchayat CEO took it seriously and ordered an inquiry by the Janpad CEO.

Now questions are being raised whether this was a case of negligence or a planned conspiracy.

The affected villagers are waiting for justice, while the administration has started an investigation and further action will be taken after identifying those responsible.