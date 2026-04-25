Two Male Passengers Thrash Each Other Over A Seat In Bus In MP's Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers got into a fight over a seat inside a moving bus in Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The incident took place in Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the incident reportedly took place near a rest house, where an argument started between a few passengers over seating.

What began as a small verbal dispute soon escalated, and both sides started attacking each other inside the bus. This created panic among other passengers on board.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. In the video, two men can be seen punching and kicking each other, while others try to intervene and stop the fight.

Looks like the fight was over a window seat inside the bus. Then, one of the two was brought down from the bus.

Check out the viral video below :

However, for some time, the situation remained completely out of control.

After receiving information about the incident, police swung into action. Officials said they are investigating the matter based on the viral video and are working to identify those involved so that action can be taken.

Local people say that arguments over seats in buses are common, but such violent incidents raise serious concerns about passenger safety. They believe strict action is needed to prevent such situations in the future.

At present, police are continuing their investigation and trying to identify the people seen in the video before taking further steps.