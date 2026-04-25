Life-Saving Ambulance Turns Fatal, Kills 36-Year-Old In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicle meant to save lives allegedly claimed the life of a 36-year-old in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, the officials reported on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred around 1:30 am when the victim was travelling from Ranjhi to Pipariya.

The deceased was identified as Aseem Dubey, who was also the secretary of the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) Vehicle Factory committee. His death has caused grief among employees and colleagues.

According to police, Dubey was returning from a wedding around 1 am. As he reached the Khamaria hospital junction, an ambulance coming from Shahdol towards Jabalpur, carrying a referred patient, hit his bike (MP 20 ZA 1445) head-on.

After the collision, the ambulance went off the road and fell about 20 meters away. Locals and factory security guards rushed to the spot, and Khamaria police also arrived shortly after.

The speed of the ambulance and the bike can be judged from the impact, as the bike was completely damaged from the front, while the ambulance was thrown far off the road.

Employee leader Arnab Das Gupta said that Aseem Dubey was an active member of the team, and his death is a major loss to AIDEF.

Ambulence’s patient sent to hospital

Locals immediately informed the police and emergency services. Dubey suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, arms and legs and died on the spot.

The patient in the ambulance was later shifted to another vehicle and sent to the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the ambulance driver for negligent driving and have started an investigation.

Dubey’s last rites will be performed in his native village, Pipariya, after the post-mortem.