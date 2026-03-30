MP News: Speeding Car Runs Over 34-Year-Old Man, Injures Boy Outside Home In Jabalpur; VIDEO Shows Chilling Crash

MP News: 34-Year-Old Man Killed, Boy Injured In Car Crash Outside Home In Jabalpur – VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old man died after a speeding car ran him over outside his house in Jabalpur's Lalit Colony on Monday morning at 10.30 am.

The victim, Vikesh Urva, was sitting outside his house reading a newspaper when a white car (MP20 CL 0537) hit him at high speed and pinned him against a shop shutter. He remained trapped under the vehicle for nearly 10 minutes. By the time locals pulled him out, he had died.

A 12-year-old boy, Durgesh, who was standing nearby, was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Check out the CCTV Video:

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the internet, where the white S-Presso car can be seen appearing at high speed and dragging commuters, including the deceased and the injured minor. The car came to a halt after ramming into a shop's shutter.

The driver, identified as Rohit, a resident of the same colony, fled the scene after the crash. Police said he first hit a motorcycle, then struck the child and finally rammed into the shop's shutter.

The victim’s brother said he had accompanied the driver to the hospital, but Rohit fled from there.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, though he claimed that the brakes had failed. The car was reportedly travelling at around 80 km/h. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

Civil Lines police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and launched a search for the suspect. SI Jaya Tiwari said the investigation is underway.