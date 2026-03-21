MP News: Two Injured After Speeding Bike Loses Control, Crashes Into Roadside Shop In Jabalpur; CCTV Video Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were injured after a speeding bike lost control and crashed into the stairs of a shop in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The incident happened on Bilhari Main Road in the Gora Bazar area and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video of the accident has now surfaced on social media.

In the CCTV footage, a motorcycle can be seen moving at high speed on the road. The rider was carrying another youth on the back seat. Suddenly, the bike went out of control and crashed straight into the stairs of Bikaner Sweets shop located on the roadside.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | Two Youths Injured After Speeding Bike Loses Control, Crashes Into Stairs Of A Shop In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/eD4gqcwfw6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 21, 2026

The impact of the crash was very strong. Both riders were thrown off the bike and fell onto the road. The accident happened so suddenly that people nearby were shocked and rushed to help the injured youths.

The injured have been identified as Ankush Kumar and Ajit Singh. According to reports, both of them work in a private company. After the accident, local residents quickly informed the police.

A team from the Gora Bazar police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The injured youths were immediately taken to a private hospital in the city for treatment. Doctors have said that both of them are currently stable.

During the initial investigation, police found that the bike was moving at a very high speed. Because of the speed, the rider was not able to control the vehicle, which led to the crash.

Police are also checking whether the rider was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Local residents said that the Bilhari Main Road area has seen several road accidents in the past as well.