MP News: Five Injured After TUV Overturns On Bhopal–Indore Highway In Sehore; Tyre Burst Suspected; Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five people were injured after a TUV vehicle overturned on the Bhopal–Indore highway in Sehore district on Saturday morning.

The car was carrying college students inside, who were on their way to college when the accident occurred.

According to information, the accident took place around 10 am near Bhada Khedi junction between Sehore and Ashta.

According to reports, the vehicle was moving at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to overturn on the road.

Several students of a private college were travelling in the vehicle and were on their way to college at the time of the incident.

The exact reason for the accident is not clear yet, but it is suspected that a tyre burst may have led to the crash.

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All the injured were taken to the district hospital by ambulance, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police and local authorities have started an investigation and are trying to find out the exact cause of the accident.