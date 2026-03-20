MP News: Mandleshwar Speeding Truck Overturns, Disrupts Bypass Traffic In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding cement truck overturned near Dhanuka Factory on the Neemuch city bypass on Friday, narrowly averting a serious road accident. The incident led to a collision involving a borewell machine and a motorcycle.

The truck (RJ 09 GD 8936) reportedly lost control, first striking a Rameshwar borewell machine parked by the roadside and then hitting a nearby motorcycle.

Two youths who had briefly stopped near the motorcycle escaped unharmed. The truck overturned on the road and spilled its cement load.

Police reached the spot promptly after receiving information. With assistance from local residents, they carried out relief and clearance operations. Traffic on the bypass was temporarily disrupted but was restored after authorities cleared the overturned vehicle and spilled cargo.

Officials confirmed that no casualties occurred in the incident and urged drivers to exercise caution on the bypass.

Sugarcane trolley overturns, traffic hit

Pansemal: A sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley overturned on the Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway near Dodwada on Thursday, causing massive traffic congestion. Vehicles remained stalled for over five hours, leaving drivers stranded.

A police team reached the spot and used a crane and JCB to clear the road. Traffic partially resumed around 9 pm, restoring movement after prolonged delays.