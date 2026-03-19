Indore News: City's Para Fencers Script History With National Debut |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, para fencers from Indore will compete in the National Para Fencing Championship, turning personal challenges into a significant achievement.

Alfaiz Mugal, 16, who lives with cerebral palsy, Vandan Chawla, 15, who has epilepsy and a mild intellectual disability, and Lovenesh Khanna, 28, the state’s first wheelchair fencer, will represent Indore in foil events at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Organised by the Divyang Papa Sports Association of Rajasthan under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India, the championship will feature individual and team competitions.

For Lovenesh, the journey has been as much about resilience as athletic skill. Encouraged by his parents from childhood to take up martial arts, he learned early that discipline and physical strength could shape his life. However, he faced a personal setback with the loss of his mother to liver failure, which he described as “the hardest moment of my life”.

Leaning on his father’s support, he channelled grief into purpose. “My father pushed me when I had no energy left to push myself,” he said.

Alfaiz and Vandan have also defied expectations. Despite their physical and cognitive challenges, they have trained rigorously, often pushing beyond perceived limits. Each day, they dedicate hours to practice, learning not just technique but also focus, discipline and resilience.

Psychologist Vini Jhariya said, “People often doubt what these children can achieve, but they are showing that limits exist only in perception. They are trying, and they are proving it.” She added that their journey is about more than medals or rankings; it is about confidence, self-reliance and breaking barriers.

Coach Sayeed Alam said the athletes are setting the stage for something beyond national recognition. “Fencing is injury-free and inclusive. Their journey will inspire many others to take up sports,” he said.

Spotlight on the athletes

“Being on the national team is amazing. I feel proud every time I think that I’m representing Indore and Madhya Pradesh on such a big stage.” – Lovenesh Khanna

“Every match feels like an adventure! I enjoy the focus, the strategy, and the excitement of trying my best. Fencing makes me feel alive and full of energy.” – Vandan Chawla

“I hope our journey inspires other kids to try new sports, make friends, and enjoy every moment of playing. Sports can be fun and exciting for everyone!” – Alfaiz Mugal