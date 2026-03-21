MP News: Email Threatening To Blow Up Satna Court Turns Hoax | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): An email threatening to blow up the district court sent the officials and lawyers into a tizzy on Friday morning.

But the police, after a thorough search of the court premises, said it was a hoax mail, and they were trying to trace its location.

The mail also claimed there were 15 poisonous gas bombs on the court premises and in the offices of the judges.

As the mail was found in the official ID of the court, the chief district and sessions judge directed the superintendent of police and the collector to take action.

Soon after getting information, a police team with bomb and dog squads rushed to the district court and began to probe the case.

The administration also stepped up security on the premises of the Tehsil courts of Maihar, Amarpatan, and other places.

The police evacuated the district court premises to search each room, but they did not find any explosives anywhere.

The police said they had stepped up security on the court premises and begun to trace the location of the email. The officials of the district administration appealed to the residents not to pay attention to canards. They further said there was no bomb anywhere on the premises of the district court and in its rooms.