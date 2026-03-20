Bhopal News: Bull Leads Jumbo Herd In Bandhavgarh, Villagers Alerted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of elephants, including males (bulls), females (cows) and calves, was spotted in the forest area of Pator circle in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday.

The forest squad has warned villagers not to enter the forest circle where the herd is moving. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said a male elephant of mammoth size was seen leading the group.

Elephants normally do not tolerate movement of others in their area. Bandhavgarh has often witnessed the movement of 70 elephants along with six calves. They had migrated from Chhattisgarh a long time ago and have since made Bandhavgarh their home.

Towards Sidhi, Rewa

Two elephants from Bandhavgarh have moved towards Sidhi and Rewa. One is male and the other is female. Sidhi District Forest Officer Preeti told Free Press that both elephants did not cause damage.

Wherever their movement is detected, electricity supply is disconnected to prevent contact with live wires. Villagers are supporting the forest department in protecting the elephants.

Based on their movement, they appear to be heading towards Sanjay Tiger Reserve. One of the elephants is radio-collared, which is helping to track the movement of both. In May 2025, two elephants moved out of Bandhavgarh towards Sanjay Tiger Reserve. En route, they had killed at three villagers.