Bhopal News: 65,000 Blocked LPG Connections Revived, Worsening Cylinder Crunch

MP News: 65,000 Blocked LPG Connections Revived, Worsening Cylinder Crunch | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 65,000 LPG connections that had been blocked over the last six to nine months were reactivated during the recent crisis in Bhopal.

At the same time, 35,000 PNG consumers have not surrendered their connections. This combined surge in active consumers has led to a sharp rise in demand and a shortage of LPG cylinders, resulting in long queues at gas agency outlets across the city.

The surge in consumers led to severe delays, with panic buying and long queues exacerbating shortages. Gas agency dealers said black marketing increased as previously inactive or blocked connections were reactivated, driving up demand.

Akhil Bhartiya Upbhokta Congress president BS Sharma said, Around 1 lakh domestic LPG connections that were blocked due to various reasons have been reactivated and supplied with cylinders.

This has led to a significant rise in black marketing in Bhopal due to increased demand and shortage of LPG cylinders. These consumers were receiving cylinders based on OTPs, which has further increased the overall number of users.

MP Petrol Pumps Dealers Association president Ajay Singh said unused LPG connections are blocked by oil companies after six to nine months and require KYC for reactivation.

To reactivate them, consumers must complete KYC. Around 65,000 gas connections were reactivated through KYC during the crisis. Similarly, 35,000 PNG consumers have not surrendered their connections. As a result, over one lakh LPG connections were active and supplied with cylinders during the crisis.