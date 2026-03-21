MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Shoots Self At Residence In Bhind; No Suicide Note Found | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly shot himself to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Ravi Shakya. He died after shooting himself in the neck with a pistol at his home in Kusmara village under Dehata police station jurisdiction.

The gunshot was heard by his mother and brother, who were in another room. They rushed to him and found him bleeding heavily.

They then immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ravi worked in a hotel in Hyderabad and had returned home 5 days ago to help with the harvest.

On the day of the incident, he went to the field with his brother Mukesh in the afternoon and returned home, after which the gunshot was heard.

Police said that the room was found open, and no suicide note was recovered. Ravi was married and had a son.

His wife had been at her parents’ home due to her sister’s recent engagement, but she returned immediately after hearing the tragic news.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. In the initial investigation, authorities are treating the case as suicide, but the reasons behind the incident remain unknown.