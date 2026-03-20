MP News: Man Beaten To Death By Brother-In-Law Over Property Dispute In Jabalpur

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was beaten to death by his brother-in-law over a property dispute in Jabalpur on Friday.

The incident took place in Tikri village of Jabalpur, under the limits of Panagar Police Station.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Sunil Singh. The accused in the case is his brother-in-law Dilip. Police said that both families had been involved in a dispute over property for a long time, which often led to arguments between them.

On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between the two sides. During the fight, Sunil Singh allegedly used abusive words against the elder brother of the accused Dilip. This further increased the tension and the argument quickly turned violent.

Police said that Dilip became very angry during the argument. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked Sunil Singh with a wooden stick. The accused reportedly hit him repeatedly with the stick. Due to the severe injuries caused by the attack, Sunil Singh died on the spot.

After the incident, local residents informed the police. A team from Panagar police station reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

During the initial investigation, police got to know that the two families has been involved in a long-running property dispute.The arguments between them had been building day by day, leading to the deadly attack on Friday.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused Dilip. However, after committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Police teams have been formed and searches are being carried out in different areas to arrest him.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon. The incident has shocked the local community and highlighted how family disputes over property can sometimes turn violent.