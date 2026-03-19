MP News: One Arrested, Illegal Liquor Worth ₹70 Lakh Seized In Mandsaur

MP News: One Arrested, Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized in Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nahargarh Police on Thursday seized 6,500 bulk litres of illegal foreign liquor valued at approximately Rs70 lakh and arrested one suspect in connection with interstate smuggling.

Police said the consignment, packed in 550 cases, was being transported in a truck using forged documents that falsely declared the cargo as maize. The accused concealed the liquor cartons beneath sacks of maize to evade detection.

Officials carried out the operation under the supervision of SDOP Kirti Baghel and station in-charge Inspector Varun Tiwari.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal Yadav received specific intelligence about the truck moving from Malhargarh towards the Sitamau eight-lane road via the Napakheda-Billod route. Police set up a blockade and intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number GJ-36-V-4253. Upon inspection, the team discovered the concealed liquor and seized it.

Police identified the suspect as Bharat Rebari, 32, a resident of Porbandar district in Gujarat. Officials arrested him and are currently interrogating him. They also confiscated the truck, valued at over Rs10 lakh.

Police registered a case under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act and have launched further investigation to trace the smuggling network.