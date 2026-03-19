MP News: ₹10 Crore Demanded After Shots Fired At Trader’s Home In Khargone; Social Media Post Claims Bishnoi Gang Link | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Shots were fired at a trader’s residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, following which the perpetrators demanded Rs10 crore. A social media post subsequently claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Bhilgaon under the jurisdiction of Kasrawad Police Station, approximately 50km from the district headquarters. Security has since been deployed at the residence of the trader, Dilip Rathore.

The family was in Indore at the time of the incident, the official added.

District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma stated that a case was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by Dilip Rathore’s son, Satyendra. He confirmed that a firing incident had taken place and said that police are investigating all possible angles.

In his complaint, Satyendra stated that he and his father later received threats through WhatsApp calls and voice notes from unidentified persons. The suspects allegedly sent a video of the firing and demanded Rs 10 crore, threatening to blow up the house.

A voice call received on Tuesday threatened to kill the entire family and claimed that the firing had been carried out on Monday night.

Satyendra informed police that multiple calls were received from foreign numbers on Wednesday; however, the family ignored them, Verma added.

After receiving the video, the family examined CCTV footage, which showed three masked men on a motorcycle opening fire at the house, the official said.

Meanwhile, a social media post by persons identifying themselves as “Harry Boxer” and “Arju Bishnoi” claimed responsibility for the firing and alleged links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime syndicate. The post also issued further threats to the trader and his family.

Police stated that they are verifying the claims made in the social media post and probing possible links to a similar threat reported recently in Ashok Nagar district.

Dilip Rathore said he is currently out of station and that his family members are scared. He declined to comment further.