Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Borivali Jeweller Receives ₹30 Lakh Extortion Threat In Name Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, FIR Registered

Borivali jewellery shop targeted with ₹30 lakh extortion threat via international WhatsApp number citing Lawrence Bishnoi gang | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 24: A 45-year-old jewellery trader from Borivali received an extortion threat of Rs 30 lakh via WhatsApp from an international mobile number. In the message, the accused claimed that the money was to be paid to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During a subsequent call, the accused threatened to kill the trader like Baba Siddique if he failed to pay the money.

According to the FIR, Swara Jewellers, operated by Chahat Shah, is located at Gulmohar Shop in Borivali West. The complainant, Kiran Suryavanshi, 45, has been working as the shop manager since 2025.

Threat messages sent from international number

On February 18 at 7:21 am, a WhatsApp message was received on the shop’s mobile number from an international number (+447474789883). The message, written in Hindi, demanded Rs 30 lakh as extortion money and threatened to kill the shop owner in the same manner as Baba Siddique if the payment was not made within 24 hours.

On February 19 at 11:18 am, a WhatsApp call was received on the shop’s number from the same international number, which was answered by manager Uma Shankar. The same threat was repeated, followed by a message stating in Hindi that they would soon be killed.

On February 21 at 3:10 am, another message was received from the same number demanding money and threatening to kill them if they failed to pay.

Accused shared Google Pay number

The shop employees then decided to respond and began communicating via text messages. The employees initially offered Rs 1 lakh, but the accused rejected the offer and demanded Rs 10 lakh, again threatening to kill them if the money was not paid.

The caller later negotiated down to Rs 4 lakh and provided an Indian Google Pay number, instructing the employees to transfer Rs 1 lakh first and the remaining amount later.

Also Watch:

The employees informed shop owner Shah about the development, following which a case was registered. Police are investigating the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/