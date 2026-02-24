Mumbai News: Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Call, Death Threat From Bishnoi Gang

Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan allegedly received an international extortion call from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, demanding a ransom of Rs10 crore and issuing death threats. | X @ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: Tension gripped the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday after Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan allegedly received an international extortion call from a person claiming to be associated with the Bishnoi gang, demanding a ransom of Rs10 crore and issuing death threats.

Wadettiwar Raises Threat Call in Assembly

The serious issue was raised in the House by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who informed members that the legislator from Akola West was threatened with dire consequences if the ransom amount was not paid. Drawing the Assembly’s attention, Wadettiwar said that on February 17 at around 3.30 pm, Pathan received an international call allegedly from Shubham Lonkar, who claimed links with the Bishnoi gang. The caller reportedly demanded Rs10 crore and threatened to shoot the MLA dead if the money was not paid.

According to Wadettiwar, the caller spoke in an intimidating tone and warned Pathan against approaching the police.

“The caller arrogantly said that even if you inform the police, they will provide protection for a month or two. But after six months or a year, we will not spare you. We will kill you,” Wadettiwar told the House, adding that the audio of the threat was chilling and deeply disturbing. Raising concerns over the safety of public representatives, Wadettiwar questioned the law-and-order situation in the state.

Congress Leader Questions Safety of Citizens

“If elected representatives themselves are not safe, what about the common citizens?” he asked. He pointed out that the gang allegedly linked to the threat has been involved in firing incidents in the past, making the matter extremely serious.

Wadettiwar emphasised that Pathan has no connection with any criminal activity and yet has been targeted. He demanded that the state government immediately provide stringent security to the Congress MLA and conduct a thorough investigation into the threat call.

Speaker Narwekar Orders Detailed Probe

Taking serious note of the issue, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the state government to conduct a detailed probe into the matter and ensure appropriate action.

Calling the issue “extremely serious,” the Speaker instructed the government to immediately review the security arrangements of the concerned MLA and take necessary steps to safeguard him.

