Navi Mumbai Drug Crackdown: 2 Inter-State Traffickers From Punjab Arrested With ₹1.02 Crore Worth Heroin And Opium In Taloja

ANC officers seize heroin and opium during a raid at a Taloja flat as two traffickers are taken into custody | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 24: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested two alleged inter-state drug traffickers from Punjab and seized heroin and opium worth Rs 1.02 crore, taking the total number of arrests in the ongoing crackdown to 33. So far, police have registered six cases against such trafficking networks.

The accused, identified as Surinder Gurujant Singh alias Kalu (24) and Maninder Gurujant Singh (27), were apprehended during a raid conducted around 12 noon on February 23 at Flat No. 102 in the Mahavir Majesty building at Ghot Camp in Taloja.

Heroin and opium worth Rs 1.02 crore seized

During the search, police recovered 118 grams of heroin valued at Rs 59 lakh and 143.6 grams of opium worth Rs 43.08 lakh. Three electronic weighing scales and 159 plastic pouches allegedly used for packaging the narcotics were also seized from the flat.

Part of larger inter-state network

Acting on specific intelligence that members of a Punjab-based syndicate were operating from Taloja, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde carried out the raid and detained the duo. Police said both accused are natives of Moga district in Punjab and were currently residing in Taloja.

“The accused are part of a larger inter-state network that sourced narcotics from Punjab and supplied them in Navi Mumbai. We are investigating the forward and backward linkages to dismantle the entire chain,” Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde from ANC said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Police Tops Emergency Response Rankings With Just 6-Minute Average Dial 112 Reach Time

A case has been registered against the duo at Taloja Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), 17 and 29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/