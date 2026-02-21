Navi Mumbai Police Tops Emergency Response Rankings With Just 6-Minute Average Dial 112 Reach Time

Navi Mumbai Police emergency vehicles swiftly respond to Dial 112 calls across the city, cutting response time to six minutes on average | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 21: Navi Mumbai Police has recorded an impressive average response time of just 6 minutes and 5 seconds to emergency calls received on the Dial 112 helpline in 2025, emerging as one of the fastest responders in the state. A total of 1,19,591 calls were received during the year, with police teams promptly reaching incident spots across the city.

Deployment of mobile data terminals

According to official data, the swift response has been made possible through the deployment of 131 Mobile Data Terminals, including 86 two-wheelers and 45 four-wheelers, enabling personnel to navigate narrow lanes as well as highways efficiently. The system ensures that every emergency call is treated with seriousness and immediate action.

Break-up of emergency calls

An analysis of the calls revealed that the highest number — 22,955 — were related to criminal offences. This was followed by 21,560 distress calls from citizens in emergency situations and 20,459 calls concerning women’s safety, reflecting heightened vigilance in handling cases involving women.

Additionally, 8,719 calls were related to road accidents, 4,157 to house breakings and thefts, 3,332 to child-related issues and 2,096 seeking assistance for senior citizens.

The helpline also received 17,138 enquiry calls and 10,494 information-related calls, while 4,736 complaints of disputes and quarrels were resolved promptly.

Officials highlight impact of system

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil said that the Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System has significantly reduced the gap between citizens and the police.

“Effective use of technology and optimal deployment of our vehicle fleet has helped us maintain a low response time. This has strengthened the sense of security among residents and acted as a deterrent against criminal activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said, "The most time is taken to reach any spot in rural areas of Navi Mumbai, especially in the Panvel and Uran side, due to the distance."

