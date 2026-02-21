Navi Mumbai Police To Get 430 Body-Worn Cams And Dash Cams For Smarter Traffic Management

The Navi Mumbai Police will deploy 430 body-worn cameras for traffic personnel and equip police vehicles with dash cameras to enhance transparency and accountability in the city’s traffic management system. | X @Navimumpolice

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police will deploy 430 body-worn cameras for traffic personnel and equip police vehicles with dash cameras to enhance transparency and accountability in the city’s traffic management system. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said funds have been sanctioned and the project is being implemented on a priority basis.

Funding and Procurement Details

According to officials, a proposal was sent to the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), Thane, to strengthen the traffic department. The committee approved Rs 1.97 crore for the procurement of 430 body-worn cameras. Of this, Rs 98.8 lakh has been released in the first phase, and the process to purchase 230 cameras is currently underway. In addition, a proposal for 100 dash cameras for police vehicles has been submitted, and technical approval from the state Home Department is awaited. Trial runs of the cameras are presently in progress.

Commissioner Explains Benefits

"The body-worn cameras will serve as crucial evidence during disputes between traffic police personnel and motorists, particularly in cases of traffic violations. The dash cameras installed in patrol vehicles will enable real-time recording of road accidents and criminal incidents, thereby strengthening digital documentation and aiding investigations," Bharambe said. The initiative aims to make the police force more efficient through the use of technology, he said. The recording from the dash cam would be saved in the server room.

Police believe the move will help curb corruption complaints, prevent false allegations against officers, ensure stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and provide reliable digital evidence to support court proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/